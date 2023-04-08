Rail enthusiasts in Coimbatore turn euphoric in Vande Bharat as it clocked 130 kmph top-speed

April 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A group of rail enthusiasts from Coimbatore who went to Chennai to relish the first-day travel back in Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Chennai Central, turned euphoric when the semi high-speed train clocked the maximum of 130 km per hour.

There was spontaneous celebration by the travellers through shouts of joy, and clappings at times when the train clocked the maximum of 130 km per hour speed between Chennai Central and Jolarpet.

Each of the eight coaches has a digital display board depicting the speed.

A separate air-conditioned coach was attached to the intercity express for the rail enthusiasts to travel to Chennai from Coimbatore to board the Vande Bharat Express.

Being the first run, travellers from a cross section of society including students and elders were given complimentary passes. The train had unscheduled stoppages at many stations including Gummudipoondi and Arakonnam purportedly for travellers belonging to smaller towns enroute to have a feel of the comfort level in the train, it is learnt.

Improved ergonomics and availability of sufficient leg space made the travel in the speeding train quite comfortable, according to the first-day travellers who also included members of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, and a large contingent of mediapersons.

The flag-off of the train was telecast live at Coimbatore Junction Railway Station.

The train will begin operating at regular timings, maintaining running time of five hours and 50 minutes from April 9 in the Coimbatore-Chennai Central (No. 20644 - departure/ arrival: 6 a.m./ 11.50 a.m.) and Chennai Central-Coimbatore Junction (No. 20643 - departure arrival: 2.25 p.m./ 8.15 p.m.) sections, with enroute stoppages confined to the railway junctions in the three cities: Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.