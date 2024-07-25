Rail enthusiast urges Railways to specify budgetary allocation for crucial projects in Coimbatore  

A rail enthusiast in Coimbatore has sought to know the allocation in the current Central Budget for crucial railway infrastructure projects in Coimbatore city and peripheries.

Coimbatore district is still waiting for the fructification of the Coimbatore Railway Junction redevelopment, which is expected to cost ₹800 crores, as well as other projects in Coimbatore North, Mettupalayam, Podanur, Chettipalayam and Kovilpalayam, after 10 years of the regime of the present dispensation, J. Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum and former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said.

Mr. Sathish highlighted the need for additional platforms in Coimbatore North Junction, shifting the goods shed, entry from Western side, and facilities for handling originating and terminating trains.

Also mentioned in the list of requirements are train maintenance facilities in Podanur station at a cost of ₹55 crore, extension of platforms in Peelamedu to hold 24 coaches and Subway for the crossing; increasing height and length of platforms with lighting, foot over bridge and terminal facilities in Irugur; additional platforms, stabling lines, and new platforms for NMR (Nilgiris Mountain Railway) in Mettupalayam; and restoration of Chettipalayam and Kovilpalayam Railway stations between Podanur and Pollachi in the list of requirements.

The allocation of funds for the doubling of the Coimbatore North to Mettupalayam line, along with the restoration of the Link section in Nanjundapuram, is deemed a necessity. Steps are called for the reconstitution of the Kinathukkadavu to Pollachi section to the Salem division.

Yard remodeling in Coimbatore junction also must be completed, he emphasised.

In his request to the Railway Ministry, Mr. Sathish also sought to know the timeline for implementation of these projects.

