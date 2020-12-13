Rail blockade attempt opposing NMR charter service

Members of various political parties, organisations and trade unions attempted a rail blockade at Mettupalayam on Saturday, demanding Southern Railway suspend the charter service of the heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR).

The protesters also wanted the Southern Railway to resume operation of the MEMU train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

The police stopped around 100 protesters led by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), while attempted to block the railway track to Udhagamandalam at Mettupalayam around 7 a.m.

The police detained and removed 79 persons, including three women. They were released on bail in the afternoon. The charter train left from the station for Udhagamandalam at 8.30 a.m.

Members of TPDK, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Adi Tamilar Peravai, All India Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Puthiya Thalaimurai Makkal Katchi, Makkal Athikaram, Tamil Puligal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the protest.

The police detained 15 members of the SDPI who attempted to stage a rail blockade at Udhagamandalam railway station in protest against the charter service. They were released on bail later.