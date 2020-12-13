Rail blockade attempt opposing NMR charter service

Members of various political parties, organisations and trade unions attempted a rail blockade at Mettupalayam on Saturday, demanding Southern Railway suspend the charter service of the heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR).
The protesters also wanted the Southern Railway to resume operation of the MEMU train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.
The police stopped around 100 protesters led by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), while attempted to block the railway track to Udhagamandalam at Mettupalayam around 7 a.m.
The police detained and removed 79 persons, including three women. They were released on bail in the afternoon. The charter train left from the station for Udhagamandalam at 8.30 a.m.
Members of TPDK, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Adi Tamilar Peravai, All India Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Puthiya Thalaimurai Makkal Katchi, Makkal Athikaram, Tamil Puligal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the protest.
The police detained 15 members of the SDPI who attempted to stage a rail blockade at Udhagamandalam railway station in protest against the charter service. They were released on bail later.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath