Raids will not affect BJP’s prospects in local body elections, says Annamalai

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Coimbatore, the State BJP president said his party was “always election ready”; alleged that raids on former Minister S.P. Velumani were due to political animosity

The recent raids carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on properties linked to former Minister S.P. Velumani of the AIADMK, will not affect the prospects of its ally, the BJP, in the upcoming local body elections, asserted BJP’s State president K. Annamalai on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Coimbatore, he said that the BJP is “always election ready” whenever the local body polls are held. The voters will consider only local issues when it comes to voting in the local body elections and any campaign targeting Mr. Velumani by the DMK will have no impact, he claimed.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government carried out the DVAC raids due to “political animosity.” However, he added that commenting on specific charges against the former Minister would be possible only after the filing of the chargesheet as he does not want to indulge in “character assassination” before the charges have been proven.

While welcoming the reduction of petrol price by ₹3 in the State, the BJP State president said that the party’s stand is to bring petrol and diesel into the fold of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and claimed that the State governments “are not ready.” The DMK government was able to effectively tackle the second COVID-19 wave after coming to power by being “cordial” with the Central government, he said.

Union Minister for State L. Murugan will commence his three-day Makkal Aasi Yatra (People’s Support Yatra) from Coimbatore on Monday, Mr. Annamalai said. The yatra, aiming to take the Central government’s schemes to the public, will cover Coimbatore, Tiruppur Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts from Monday to Wednesday, he added.