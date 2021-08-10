Raids will further strengthen AIADMK in Coimbatore district, says Pollachi Jayaraman

The Pollachi MLA, along with seven other AIADMK MLAs camped outside the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani, against whom the DVAC launched raids on Tuesday

The raids by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will only further strengthen the AIADMK in Coimbatore district, said Pollachi MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, on Tuesday.

He and seven other AIADMK MLAs from the district camped outside the residence of Mr. Velumani in Kuniamuthur here a few hours after the raids commenced.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Jayaraman alleged that this was a “politically vindictive act” by the State government to dampen the spirits of the AIADMK cadre ahead of the local body elections. The DMK will suffer further setbacks in the district due to these raids, he claimed.

On the White Paper released by the State government on the State’s finances on Monday, Mr. Jayaraman claimed that there was

“nothing in it” and demanded that the DMK government fulfil all of its poll promises first. Apart from Mr. Jayaraman, AIADMK MLAs P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore North), S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur), T.K. Amulkandasami (Valparai) and K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur) along with former MLAs Ettimadai A. Shanmugam and B. Kasthuri Vasu were present.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore City Police said that the number of police personnel deployed at Kuniamuthur outside Mr. Velumani's residence was increased from 50 to over 200 by Tuesday noon.