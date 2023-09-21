ADVERTISEMENT

Raids on shawarma outlets continue for third day in Coimbatore, 155 kg of stale meat seized

September 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department continued raids on shawarma outlets for the third day in Coimbatore on Thursday, and seized 155 kg of stale meat.

Nine teams, led by food safety officers under the supervision of designated officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, K. Tamilselvan, and the Coimbatore Corporation officials, carried out the checks at outlets in Ramanathapuram, Vadavalli, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Sulur, Singanallur and Pollachi.

Alongside the stale meat, the teams also confiscated and destroyed 20 kg of contaminated masala paste and one litre of mayonnaise.

The destroyed meat was valued at ₹54,950, a press release said.

Notices were issued to 12 shops for deficiencies during inspection, and a fine of ₹14,000 was imposed on seven shops for use of banned plastic materials.

Monitoring of food outlets will continue, said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati. Shortcomings in hygiene could be conveyed to the Food Safety Department through Whatsapp: 9444042322. The information will be kept confidential, the release said.

