Raids by Civil Supplies -CID in flour mills reveal hoarding of PDS goods in Kaveripattinam

August 05, 2022 17:54 IST

Rice, wheat and rice flour meant for distribution through fair price shops were seized during raids carried out in flour mills in Kaveripattinam.

According to sources in the food cell, Civil Supplies Department, the raids were carried out based on a tip-off. In raid carried out in a flour mill owned by Raja alias Nippat Raja, 38 gunny bags of rice, along with 10 bags of wheat and 59 bags of rice flour meant for public distribution through fair price shops were seized.

Similarly, from a flour mill owned by Shankar at Gundalpatty in Kaveripattinam, over 150 bags of rice meant for the public distribution system was seized.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police of Civil Supplies (CID) P. Balaji carried out sudden inspection along border checkposts on Thursday and instructed further strengthening of the checkposts.

Shifted to Salem prison

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Collector has ordered shifting of a black marketer to Salem prison.

Shabir alias Dilbasha (38) of Karimangalam who was arrested for repeat black marketing offence was ordered to be transferred to Salem Central Prison.

The accused currently in Krishnagiri sub-jail was ordered to be transferred to Salem central prison by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy in exercise of powers as the District Judicial Magistrate and under powers vested with him under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.