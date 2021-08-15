‘Raids against Velumani will not affect BJP’s prospects in local body polls’

Coimbatore

15 August 2021 01:20 IST

The recent raids carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on properties linked to former Minister of the AIADMK S.P. Velumani will not affect the prospects of its ally, the BJP, in the upcoming local body elections, BJP State president K. Annamalai asserted here on Saturday.

Mr. Annamalai told mediapersons at the party office here that the BJP was “always election-ready” whenever the local body polls would be held. As voters would consider only local issues in the local body elections, any campaign targeting Mr. Velumani by the DMK would have no impact, he said. Mr. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government carried out the DVAC raids due to “political animosity”. He, however, added that commenting on specific charges against the former Minister would be possible only after the filing of the chargesheet.

While welcoming the reduction of petrol price by ₹ 3 in the State, the BJP State president said his party’s stand was to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but the State governments “are not ready”. The DMK government was able to effectively tackle the second COVID-19 wave after coming to power by being “cordial” with the Central government, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan would begin his three-day ‘Makkal Aasi Yatra’ (People’s Support Yatra) from Coimbatore on Monday, Mr. Annamalai said. The yatra, aiming to take the Central government’s schemes to the public, would cover Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts from Monday to Wednesday, he said.