Raid uncovers illegal foetal sex determination racket in Dharmapuri

A joint team raided a man’s house in Palacode in a case of unlawful foetal sex determination, where prenatal sex determination was being conducted for his wife and another woman.

The main accused, Karpagam, a former private hospital nurse who is now an underground practitioner, had been previously imprisoned three times for conducting illegal sex determination using mobile ultrasound equipment. She, along with Vadivel, an agent and repeat offender, was caught red-handed carrying out the illegal procedure in a house at Singeri Junction in Mahendramangalam.

The house belonged to Karthik, a father of two daughters, who sought out the underground service to determine the sex of his pregnant wife’s foetus. According to sources, while the second woman paid ₹20,000, and Karthik was given a discount of ₹10,000 for allowing the procedure to take place in his house.

The racket was uncovered through a decoy operation conducted by the Health Department, led by the Joint Director of Health. Two nurses contacted a broker’s number and were instructed to go to Karthik’s house on Monday night.

Karpagam had previously performed a botched abortion in May 2022, who was then left bleeding and dropped off at her maternal home. Her mother later admitted her to critical care at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Despite being arrested three times, Karpagam was repeatedly released on bail.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Sindhu said that the accused were booked under Sections 319 and 318, read with Section 15, Clause 3 of the Indian Medical Act, and Section 23, Clause I of the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act. However, Karthik, whose pregnant wife had undergone the illegal procedure, was let off without being charged.

When asked about clients being let off, DSP Sindhu stated that a prima facie case must be established, and others may be included as the investigation progresses.

Despite multiple such busts in Dharmapuri, no family members of pregnant women have been charged under the PCPNDT Act. Since June, three such rackets, all linked to the same accused, have been dismantled in Dharmapuri. In July, two accused from Kallakurichi were booked under the Goondas Act on the orders of Collector K. Shanthi.

