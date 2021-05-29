Rahul Gandhi condoles Kaliannan Gounder’s demise

NAMAKKAL

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condoled the demise of T.M. Kaliannan Gounder.

In a letter addressed to P.V. Senthil, grandson of Kaliannan Gounder, Mr. Gandhi said, “We have lost a veteran leader who was fiercely devoted to nation-building.” Kaliannan Gounder, as a young member of Constituent Assembly, not only witnessed a young country take birth but also played a part in shaping its destiny. Mr. Gandhi said, “His foresight and vision, and his commitment to social justice shall continue to inspire us.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also condoled Kaliannan Gounder’s death. Mr.Birla recollected Gounder as an eminent educationist and grassroots leader who dedicated his entire life for people’s welfare.

K. Lakshminarayanan, pro-tem speaker of Puducherry, in his message to the family, recollected memories of visiting Kaliannan Gounder, a couple of years ago.