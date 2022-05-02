Ragpicker died of natural causes at Vellalore dump yard, says Coimbatore Corpn.

Coimbatore Corporation has said that the death of ragpicker Sivagami at the Vellalore dump yard on April 7 was due to natural causes.

After the 45-year-old woman died while working in the yard, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had issued a notice to the civic body on April 20 asking for an explanation within 15 days. It had sought facts and information regarding Sivagami’s death and action taken, if any.

Sources in the civic body said autopsy on Sivagami’s body showed that there was no injury, no signs of death due to suffocation or indications to suggest unnatural death. Her windpipe was clean and the autopsy indicated that she might have died due to myocardial infarction.

The sources further said the Corporation had learnt of attempts by a few to give a spin of Sivagam’s death for their personal gain. The Corporation was very clear in the issue and would also inform the Commission that it had engaged her for work either directly or indirectly in the Vellalore dump yard and that she had entered the premises illegally to look for resaleable items in the dumped waste.

And, therefore the question of the Corporation compensating Sivagami’s family for her death did not arise.