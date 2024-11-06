 />
Ragi procurement centres opened in Dharmapuri district

Published - November 06, 2024 09:40 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government has opened three ragi procurement centres in Dharmapuri district to meet the nutritional requirement of family card holders, where monthly quota of rice has been replaced with 2 kg of ragi.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has sanctioned a monthly procurement target of 930 tonnes to meet the nutritional requirement on a pilot basis for the district. In order to meet the procurement target, the district administration has opened the centres in the blocks that raise the millet as primary crop.

The centres are opened at: Dharmapuri Regulated Marketing Warehouse, Thirupathur main road, Madhikonpalayam; Pennagaram Taluk Agriculture Producers Cooperative Society building, Vannathipatty – 636 813; Harur Regulated Marketing warehouse; opposite Harur government hospital; Dharmapuri main road, Harur – 604 408.

The centres will function from 9.30 a.m to 1.30 p.m and 2.30 p.m to 6.30 p.m. Small and marginal farmers may register their produce for procurement by producing valid documents of chitta, along with bank details and Aadhaar.

According to the administration, farmers bringing in their produce must ensure that they are fit for procurement — rid of dust, soil and stones. The centres will procure the millet at government’s declared price of ₹4,290 per quintal (₹42.90 per kg). The amount will be deposited in the farmer’s bank account through online transaction.

District Collector K. Shanthi has urged the ragi farmers to avail the benefit of procurement centres. Further, any complaints of malpractices in the procurement may be lodged with the following persons : Regional manager 9443938003; regional office- 04342-231345; Vigilance officer -044-26424560; General Manager (marketing) – 044-26422448.

