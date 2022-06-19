Ragi for rice under PDS in Dharmapuri
Family cardholders in Dharampuri district will get two kg of ragi instead of rice, if they opt for ragi. A release said administrative sanction had been accorded for the distribution of ragi in lieu of rice under the Public Distribution System in Dharmapuri. The scheme announced only for Nilgiris and Dharmapuri will be implemented on a pilot basis.
EOM
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.