Ragi distribution through PDS outlets launched in Nilgiris district

All PDS card-holders will be given 2 kg of ragi under the scheme

May 03, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
K. R. Periyakaruppan, Minister of Co-operatives, R. Sakkarapani, Minister of Food and Consumer Protection and K. Ramachandran, Minister of Tourism, launching the millet scheme at Balacola village near Udhagamandalam on Wednesday. Also seen are Food Secretary J. Radhakrishan Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Tamil Nadu Ministers for Cooperatives, K.R. Periyakaruppan, Tourism, K. Ramachandran and Food and Consumer Protection, R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday, launched the scheme to give 2 kg of ragi, to PDS card-holders, in the Nilgiris district.

This year being the International Year of Millets, the State government had decided to launch the scheme to promote the consumption of millets. Ragi was chosen first, because of its fibre content, iron and calcium. Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Co-operation, J. Radhakrishnan and Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith and other officials took part.

The scheme will be implemented in only two districts in the State as of now, Nilgiris and Dharmpauri, as millet production is not in surplus. Ultimately, the government’s mission is to provide all varieties of millets in all PDS outlets across the State.

