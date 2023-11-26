November 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With two incidents of ragging reported in the district over a period of 20 days, police will now stress with college managements the need for more awareness to curb crimes on campuses and in hostels.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the recent incidents had become a cause for concern, and the police, college managements and parents were surprised when they learnt that the victims in both incidents were second-year students.

In the first incident, a second-year undergraduate student of PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, was ragged by eight other students in the college hostel. The victim was allegedly locked up in a room for about five hours and his hair was trimmed by the accused.

In the second incident, which happened outside the campus, two fourth-year students of RVS College of Engineering and Technology at Kannampalayam near Sulur and a friend were arrested for ragging a second-year student.

“City police will soon hold meetings with college managements regarding anti-drug activities. The managements will also be briefed on the need to create more awareness among students on the menace caused by ragging and their illegality,” he said.

Police personnel, who work under special projects targeting college students, namely ‘Police Akka’ for girls and ‘Police Bro’ for boys, have been visiting campuses and creating awareness on various issues.

Though campuses have anti-ragging committees, many of these bodies have not been functioning properly since the current academic year began, observed a senior police officer. “Colleges should ensure that they are functional and active throughout the year,” the officer said.

According to Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the police will not tolerate ragging and will treat complaints related to the crime very seriously.

