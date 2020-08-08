RAF personnel plant saplings in Vellalore

Coimbatore

08 August 2020 22:41 IST

Personnel from 97th Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) planted 850 saplings at a children’s park in Vellalore recently. Executive Officer of Vellalore Town Panchayat Rahim Shah and Assistant Commandant of RAF 97th Battalion Ramesh participated in the event, RAF sources said. One company of the 97th RAF Battalion, comprising around 300 personnel, is stationed in Vellalore and will maintain the children’s park along with the Vellalore Town Panchayat, according to the sources.

