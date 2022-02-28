Race hots up among DMK councillors for mayorship in Coimbatore

As the date for electing Coimbatore Mayor nears, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore has turned into a beehive of activity with the 76 councillors vying one post or another.

The Coimbatore Corpoation has scheduled the Council session to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor on March 4, two days after councillors take oath on March 2.

Aside from the mayorship and deputy mayorship, 11 posts are up for grab – chairperson post of six standing committees and five zones. The DMK’s allies are also eyeing a few of the 11 posts.

Sources in the DMK camp said prior to the start of the nomination for the just-concluded urban local bodies election, the name of a prominent women’s wing leader was doing the round. The speculation died the moment the DMK leadership announced the names of contestants for the 100 wards in the city as the leader’s name was missing.

During the election, the name of a very young DMK candidate, daughter of a prominent district leader, began doing the rounds and the speculation that Nivetha S. was the frontrunner gained currency after she won the election in Ward 97.

The election result also threw up another popular name – Lakshmi Ilanjselvi, elected from Ward 52. That she is the wife of former Singanallur MLA and Deputy Mayor N. Karthik gave credence to the whispers in party circles that is not only in the race for mayorship but also another frontrunner.

Meanwhile, former Councillor and a winner from Ward 46 Meena Loganathan threw her hat into the mayorship ring.

In a message she shared with the media, Ms. Loganathan listed her contributions for the party and city’s development as a corporator. She also did not miss mentioning the assault on her in the last Council.

As the three names began doing the rounds, both within the DMK circles and in the city, those opposed to them in the DMK began their smear campaign. They circulated both signed and unsigned messages on social media platforms, highlighting what they thought were the frontrunners’ failures in public life.

The messages included a frontrunner’s familial links to former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani, another frontrunner’s father’s business links, again to Mr. Velumani and how another frontrunner wanted to grab all post and positions for either himself or his family members.

As a part of the smear campaign, DMK workers also circulated the affidavit Ms. Nivetha had submitted at the time of her nomination. The affidavit showed her as having Class VIII as the highest qualification, mentions Senathipathi as father at one instance and husband at another instance.

The Corporation sources said the details mentioned in the affidavit, however erroneous, was not a ground for rejecting nomination. It was, however, open to the contestants in Ward 97 to challenge it in a court of law.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore unit of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is eyeing for two of the 11 chairpersons. Sources said the party was looking at a zonal chairperson post and a standing committee chairperson post.

The unit had conveyed its desire to the party leadership, which was taking it up with the DMK leadership in Chennai. The Congress candidates have won in nine wards in the city. The CPI and CPI(M) are also eyeing for a post each, said sources in those parties. The two Left parties have four seats each.