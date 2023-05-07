Race Course Road in Coimbatore city breaks into a celebration as The Hindu’s Car-Free Sundays is back

May 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

“ The Hindu’s Car-Free Sundays initiative could become the identity of Race Course,” said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati after inaugurating it here on Sunday morning.

The Hindu’s Car-Free Sundays returned to Coimbatore with silambam, dance sessions, group yoga, archery, face painting, portrait sketching, basketball, cricket, trampoline, even the good old hopscotch and skipping. The initiative, which is organised in partnership with Coimbatore Smart City, Corporation, and City Police, aims to bring people out of their homes and experience a part of Race Course Road without vehicle movement from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

The Collector, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Managing Trustee of Dharmaveera K Govindaswamy Naidu Medical Trust G. Bakthavathsalam flagged off the show.

“Citizens must start taking ownership of the public spaces, and make use of the infrastructure such as the walkways in this stretch developed under the Smart City Mission by the Corporation,” the Collector said.

Mr. Prathap said, “more engaging activities are needed for people, especially after the COVID-19 lockdown.

As people swirled and swayed to the beats, N. Sandhiya, a mother of an 11-month-old child, said, “I did not expect so much energy. The DJ is quite funny and good. People are dancing freely, having forgotten all the weekdays’ stress. There are very motivating sports activities...kids indulge in physical and social activities and parents are encouraged to enroll their children in sports.

“My husband from Power House Road jogs via this area and I happened to accompany him today. I am glad I did. I am going to explore all the activities,” she added.

A. Saraswathi and P. Valarmathi from Ganapathy said they had been performing yoga for over seven years. At the drive (Car Free Sundays) it was better, since they met new people and could get together with a bigger group.

The sports partner is Decathlon, the event partner is BAM, the entertainment partner is Footloose, the academy partner is RARS, the community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, and the NGO partner is ‘We Wonder Women’. The photography partner is Camouflageclicks Photography, the storytelling partner is ACEnovation, the radio partner is Radio City and the TV partner is Puthiyathalaimurai.