Race Course Road all geared up for The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

May 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

This week’s The Hindu Car-Free Sundays on Race Course Road on May 14 will have activities filled with fun to celebrate Mother’s Day. Coimbatorians can collect their ‘Mother’s Day Crown’ at the event and pose for fun photos.

A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, the event will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Last week’s Car-Free Sundays saw an action-packed session. A video of Dr. G. Bakthavathsalam, Padmashri awardee and chairman of KG Hospitals, dancing is still doing the rounds on social media.

This week’s activities include yoga, silambam, dance fitness, beatboxing, live band, entertainment and live DJ. There is also an interesting line-up of activities such as dart games, trampoline for kids, basketball, badminton, football, cricket, skating, cycling and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, fitness partner is cult.fit, event partner is BAM, media partner is The Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is Footloose, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation and gaming partner is SK Games House.