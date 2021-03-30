Coimbatore

Race Course residents present demands to Haasan

Coimbatore Race Course and Neighbourhood Association on Monday presented a memorandum of demands to Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Coimbatore South constituency.

The Association said it wanted Mr. Haasan, if elected, to initiate steps to solve the garbage collection problem, study and resolve the parking problem in the area and check illegal construction, particularly by small commercial establishments that had cordoned off the area in front their premises to expand business. The Association also expressed its opposition to the setting up of kiosks to house eateries as it would increase street dog menace and steps to take underground utility cables.

The Association members had met Mr. Haasan on Monday morning.

