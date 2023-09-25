Race Course police book FB user for defacing national flag in profile picture

September 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police are on the lookout for a Facebook user for allegedly replacing Ashoka Chakra in the national flag with crescent and star symbol of Pakistan’s national flag, with an inscription of 2047, as his profile picture.

Sub-Inspector of Race Course police station, who had come across the tampered flag on Facebook, lodged a complaint at the station. A case was registered under Section 153(A) (i) (b) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971. Though the Facebook user had deleted both the profile picture and his account, investigators are in the process of tracing the accused with internet protocol address with the assistance of cybercrime wing.

