HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Race Course police book FB user for defacing national flag in profile picture

September 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police are on the lookout for a Facebook user for allegedly replacing Ashoka Chakra in the national flag with crescent and star symbol of Pakistan’s national flag, with an inscription of 2047, as his profile picture.

Sub-Inspector of Race Course police station, who had come across the tampered flag on Facebook, lodged a complaint at the station. A case was registered under Section 153(A) (i) (b) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971. Though the Facebook user had deleted both the profile picture and his account, investigators are in the process of tracing the accused with internet protocol address with the assistance of cybercrime wing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.