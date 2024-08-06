GIFT a SubscriptionGift
R. Ranganayaki elected Mayor of Coimbatore

She is the seventh Mayor of the Coimbatore Corporation and the second woman to assume the position

Updated - August 06, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 03:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
S. Muthusamy (right), Minister for Housing and Urban Development and K. N. Nehru (second right), Minister for Municipal Administration, present the ‘Sengol’ to Coimbatore Mayor R. Ranganayaki on Tuesday.

S. Muthusamy (right), Minister for Housing and Urban Development and K. N. Nehru (second right), Minister for Municipal Administration, present the ‘Sengol’ to Coimbatore Mayor R. Ranganayaki on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

R. Ranganayaki from the ruling DMK was unanimously elected as the seventh Mayor of the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The Ward 29 councillor is the second woman to assume the mayoral position, following former Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.

The election process commenced at 10:30 a.m. at Victoria Town Hall, where Ms. Ranganayaki submitted her nomination to Corporation Commissioner and Election Officer M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Of the 100 Corporation councillors, all 76 DMK members and 20 councillors from allied parties were present at the election. Three AIADMK councillors and one independent councillor were absent. Former Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, who resigned in July 2024 due to health reasons, was also present.

After the nomination was filed, a 30-minute period was allocated for scrutiny and to allow for any additional candidates. Despite initial opposition within the DMK regarding Ms. Ranganayaki’s perceived inexperience, all councillors were united in support of her candidacy on election day, leading to her election unopposed.

She received her certificate from Mr. Prabhakaran and was ceremonially presented with the ‘Sengol’ by S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, and K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration.

“The Chief Minister has allocated ₹ 300 crore for road improvements in Coimbatore, and other projects, such as 24/7 drinking water supply, are underway. The Siruvani water issue is also being addressed through talks with the Kerala government,” Mr. Nehru said. He also dismissed claims of infighting among DMK councillors over the party’s choice for the mayoral post.

The new Mayor thanked senior DMK leaders and stated her intention to review both her ward’s issues and the city’s overall developmental needs. “I have just begun my term and will take time to assess and prioritise key issues,” she said.

