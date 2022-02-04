R-Day tableaux in Salem

Students performing at the Corporation grounds in Salem on Thursday.

Salem

04 February 2022 00:01 IST

The tableaux that were displayed during the Republic Day parade in Chennai were exhibited in Salem on Thursday. The exhibition continues on Friday as well.

As part of creating awareness among the public about the contributions of freedom fighters from the State in the freedom struggle, the tableaux are being placed for display at various districts in the State.

The tableaux reached Salem district on Wednesday evening and Sankari Revenue Division Officer K.Vediyappan received them on the district border and paid floral tributes. The tableaux will be at the Corporation grounds near New Bus Stand. School students visited the tableaux on Thursday. Students also staged cultural performances.

DMK MLA R. Rajendran paid floral tributes to the tableaux. District Collector S.Karmegham also visited the premises. The floats had statues of poet Subramania Bharathi, V.O. Chidambaranar, Subramania Siva, and Salem Vijayaraghavachavari among others.