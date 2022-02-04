Coimbatore

R-Day tableaux in Salem

Students performing at the Corporation grounds in Salem on Thursday.  

The tableaux that were displayed during the Republic Day parade in Chennai were exhibited in Salem on Thursday. The exhibition continues on Friday as well.

As part of creating awareness among the public about the contributions of freedom fighters from the State in the freedom struggle, the tableaux are being placed for display at various districts in the State.

The tableaux reached Salem district on Wednesday evening and Sankari Revenue Division Officer K.Vediyappan received them on the district border and paid floral tributes. The tableaux will be at the Corporation grounds near New Bus Stand. School students visited the tableaux on Thursday. Students also staged cultural performances.

DMK MLA R. Rajendran paid floral tributes to the tableaux. District Collector S.Karmegham also visited the premises. The floats had statues of poet Subramania Bharathi, V.O. Chidambaranar, Subramania Siva, and Salem Vijayaraghavachavari among others.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 12:02:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/r-day-tableaux-in-salem/article38372880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY