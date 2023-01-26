Honouring of freedom fighters, cultural events, gram sabhas mark R-Day celebrations in districts

January 26, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the country came together for the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Coimbatore Collector G.S Sameeran unfurled the national flag here to mark the occasion.

After he accepted the guard of honour, a march-past by the Coimbatore City Police, Armed Reserve, and Home Guards personnel was held. Women cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from across the district, who took part in their maiden R-Day parade, said the events filled them with patriotic fervour. They said their ambition was to parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Collector presented medals to totally 112 police constables and certificates of appreciation to doctors, government officials, and employees — a total of 263 persons. Government schools students from Vagarayampalayam, Shahjahan Nagar, Ashokapuram and Kalveerampalayam took part in cultural events.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar were also present.

At the grama sabha meeting at Karachery village, Kinathukadavu block, the Collector urged the public to submit their grievances on basic facilities including roads, drainage, drinking water pipelines etc., at these meetings and assured the residents that the issues would be addressed.

He planted saplings under the Meikal Land Rejuvenation Project of the District Rural Development Agency in the village.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth unfurled the tricolour and distributed certificates of appreciation to 92 government employees, awards to 157 police personnel and 14 Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

He handed over welfare aid worth ₹1.91 crore under various departments to 113 beneficiaries.

Students from government schools at Veerapandi, Avinashi, and 15 Velampalayam were among who participated in the cultural programme.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, and senior officials were present.

Later, Mr. Vineeth, at the gram sabha at Chinneripalayam village in Avinashi Panchayat Union, said only people’s participation in meetings would help raise awareness about health and hygiene and ensure accountability of the gram panchayat.

He also tasked the officials and the School Management Committee members to ensure 100% enrolment of children in schools. He urged women to form self-help groups to avail of government schemes and loans.

At Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar, Principal Captain K. Nirmal Raghu unfurled the tricolour and advised the students to inculcate good values.

The Nilgiris

Traditional dances by members of the Toda, Kota, and Badaga communities marked celebrations in Udhagamandalam.

Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith unfurled the tricolour and along with Superintendent of Police S. Prabhakaran received the salute from police personnel. The Collector also handed over appreciation certificates to 123 government officials. He distributed assistance totalling ₹2.40 crore to 59 beneficiaries at the event.

Dance programmes were also performed by children from government and private schools from Udhagamandalam, Kotagiri, Aravankadu and Erumadu in Pandalur. The day was also celebrated at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai where the tricolor was unfurled.