R-Day celebrations in Tiruppur

District Collector S. Vineeth presented welfare assistance worth around ₹ 5.86 crore to 73 beneficiaries as part of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The celebration was held on the premises of Chikkanna Government Arts College. After hoisting the national flag at 8.05 a.m., Mr. Vineeth inspected the guard of honour and took the salute of the Republic Day parade. He also felicitated 284 officials and personnel from various departments, including 123 police officers and personnel and 61 doctors and healthcare personnel for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other awardees include 19 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and 14 school teachers, according to a press release.

No cultural programmes were organised for the second consecutive year during the celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur Swarnam J. Natarajan, Commissioner of Police for Tiruppur City Police A.G. Babu, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district G. Shashank Sai and District Revenue Officer B. Rajendran were among those who were present at the Republic Day celebrations in Tiruppur.