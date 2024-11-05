GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quick response by policeman saves school girl from getting hit by truck near Coimbatore

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab of policeman Selva Ganesh saving a school student from an accident at Kalangal junction near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

A screengrab of policeman Selva Ganesh saving a school student from an accident at Kalangal junction near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Timely intervention by a policeman saved a school girl from getting hit by a truck near Sulur in Coimbatore on Tuesday. A surveillance camera video of the quick response by the policeman was widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place at Kalangal junction on Tiruchi Road near Sulur on Tuesday morning. The policeman, who saved the girl, has been identified as grade II constable Selva Ganesh attached to the Armed Reserve of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police.

The video showed Mr. Ganesh crossing one side of the road and waiting at the centre to cross to the other side of the four-lane road. As he was waiting in the middle of the road, a school girl also crossed the same side of the road. The policeman pulled the girl towards him, before getting hit by a truck.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan lauded Mr. Ganesh for swiftly responding and saving the student.

As the video went viral, some of the social media users also commented that the policeman also crossed the road carelessly. Some others said that a sudden brake applied by the truck driver also played a role in averting an accident.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST

