Quick response by policeman saves school girl from getting hit by truck near Coimbatore

Timely intervention by a policeman saved a school girl from getting hit by a truck near Sulur in Coimbatore on Tuesday. A surveillance camera video of the quick response by the policeman was widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place at Kalangal junction on Tiruchi Road near Sulur on Tuesday morning. The policeman, who saved the girl, has been identified as grade II constable Selva Ganesh attached to the Armed Reserve of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police.

Grade II constable Selva Ganesh attached to the Armed Reserve of @Cbe_Dist_Police saved a school student from getting hit by a truck, when she was crossing Tiruchi Road at Kalangal junction. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/afiOeq8Eu4 — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) November 5, 2024

The video showed Mr. Ganesh crossing one side of the road and waiting at the centre to cross to the other side of the four-lane road. As he was waiting in the middle of the road, a school girl also crossed the same side of the road. The policeman pulled the girl towards him, before getting hit by a truck.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan lauded Mr. Ganesh for swiftly responding and saving the student.

As the video went viral, some of the social media users also commented that the policeman also crossed the road carelessly. Some others said that a sudden brake applied by the truck driver also played a role in averting an accident.