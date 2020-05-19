Coimbatore

Quick action helped control spread in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris has recorded only 14 COVID-19 cases so far, with 12 of them having completely recovered. The quick action of the district administration in closing the district’s borders to inter-State travellers when the first case was being reported in the State, as well as a strict monitoring policy of drivers delivering goods to places outside the district ensured that the number of cases remained low.

The district administration had announced that the district would be closed to tourists on March 17 itself, with tourist attractions being shut down with immediate effect.

The Nilgiris District Collector, J.Innocent Divya, said there were only two active COVID-19 cases in the district, with one being a driver who went to the Koyambedu Market in Chennai, and another woman a primary contact of one of the four drivers who also visited the same market and tested positive.

The district administration also began testing drivers of goods vehicles delivering vegetables and supplies to other districts, including the 43 drivers who visited the market in Chennai.

At present, there was only one containment zone in the district in Kil Kolikarai. Standard protocols that were in place across the State stipulating home quarantine for people returning from other districts and institutional quarantine for those returning from other states and hotspots would be followed, officials said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:44:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/quick-action-helped-control-spread-in-the-nilgiris/article31626540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY