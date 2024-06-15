Queer art exhibition in Coimbatore portrays different shades of LGBTQIA+ lives

An acrylic painting of South Korean singer Kim Tae-hyung aka ‘V’ of BTS band in contrasting colours caught the attention of visitors as they stepped into the Kovai Queer Art Exhibition held in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

In the painting, artist Kalki Subramaniam carefully blends Tae-hyung’s popular quote “You can’t spell love without V”, which also carries the message of inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in society.

The one-day exhibition featured paintings of Ms. Kalki and four others - Manoj, Ranjevi, Hariparthan and late Abhinaya.

“First time in Tamil Nadu, the ‘Kovai Vanavil Kootamaipu’ conducted this queer art exhibition in Coimbatore. The art works are all expressions of gender, sexuality, freedom and various issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. They wish to express their feelings through art and they believe that art is a powerful medium for communication,” said Ms. Kalki, who organised the event along with Vandarkuzhali Karthikeyan, Sivakumar T.D. and Delfina.

The exhibition was organised as part of the Pride Month celebrations in Coimbatore by the Kovai Vanavil Kootamaipu, a collective group of organisations, namely Nirangal, Sahodari Foundation, Queerbatore, PSG qc, SIAAP, Magizhvan Vaanam and Rainbow United.

“Because of being from the LGBTQIA+ community, we are denied opportunities in various spheres. Though stigmatising transgender persons continues, the level of acceptance for us has improved compared to the olden days,” said Ms. Kalki.

Hemalakshmi Gurumoorthy, Managing Director of RHR, inaugurated the art exhibition in the presence of entrepreneur N. Senthil Kumar. RHR group offered the venue at Hotel Thai free for the exhibition, which was followed by a queer cultural show and a ‘rainbow ramp walk’.

