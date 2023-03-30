ADVERTISEMENT

Quarry owners booked for assaulting cameraman of TV news channel near Coimbatore

March 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Journalists petitioning Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati seeking action against quarry operators who assaulted a video journalist near Kinathukadavu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kinathukadavu police in Coimbatore district booked three quarry owners on the charges of assaulting the cameraman of a Tamil news channel on Wednesday.

The police said a case had been registered against quarry owners Sivaprakasam, Muthukumar and Udayakumar for the assault on M. Balaji, 30, cameraman of ‘News Tamil 24x7’ channel.

Mr. Balaji, along with reporter Arun Kumar, went to the stone quarries near Kinathukadavu on Wednesday afternoon for the coverage of a report on quarrying. The quarry owners assaulted Mr. Balaji and pushed him. He fell on rubble, suffering an injury on the back of his head. They also intimidated the cameraman and the reporter, the police said.

Members of the public, who noticed the assault, alerted the 108 ambulance service, and Mr. Balaji was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi. He was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said the three quarry owners were booked for offences under Sections 294 b (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They were at large, the officer said.

The Coimbatore Press Club condemned the attack on the cameraman and appealed to the State government to bring in legislation for the safety of journalists.

A section of journalists staged a protest in front of the Collectorage condemning the attack late on Wednesday and petitioned Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan. The SP assured them of taking action against the assailants. Journalists submitted another petition to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday morning and appealed to him to ensure the safety of media persons.

Various journalists’ bodies including the Chennai Press Club and the Tiruppur District Journalists Association condemned the attack on Mr. Balaji and sought stringent action against the assailants. BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy decried the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US