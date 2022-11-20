Quarries pose a threat to farmers of Ichipatti in Palladam taluk in Tiruppur

November 20, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

P. Vijayakumar, a 40-year-old farmer of Ichipatti in Palladam taluk, staged a hunger protest for 10 days in September demanding the closure of a stone quarry located nearby at Kodangipalayam.

Following the protest, the Tiruppur district administration suspended the licence of the quarry and the Department of Geology and Mining levied ₹10.4 crore penalty on the quarry for excessive mining. However, the suspension order was revoked in about a month as the quarry owner had assured payment of the penalty.

For Mr. Vijayakumar and over 7,000 people residing at Ichipatti, the ordeal continues. The stone quarries in the area, numbering six to seven, are making daily life difficult affecting the health and livelihood of the people. For many living at Ichipatti and Kodangipalayam in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district, the day starts with cough and sneezing because of dust from the quarries nearby.

“The dust flow is high leading to breathing problems, especially for the elderly and children. The water level in the wells is declining and farming activities are affected (because of the quarries). The quarry at Kodangipalayam is, in fact, expanding buying the patta lands around,” Mr. Vijayakumar said.

Palladam taluk in Tiruppur district alone has 36 quarries on patta lands and Kangayam taluk has about 30 quarries.

Mr. Vijayakumar said, “The stone quarries in the area have dug up more than 200 ft. The groundwater level has depleted in the area and the open wells on the farms have gone dry. We feel minor tremors whenever heavy explosives are used to blast the rocks in the quarry. Even the cattle get scared because of the explosions.”

According to the data furnished by the district administration for an RTI query, the number of rough stone and gravel quarries functioning on patta land in Tiruppur district is 106. The farmers and residents of these areas have submitted several petitions to the district administration seeking regulation of the functioning of these quarries.

R. Sathish Kumar, legal wing State secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, points out that based on a High Court order in 2021, nearly 64 quarries that were functioning in Uthukli taluk in Tiruppur district were shut for non-compliance of the rules. Only a few quarries were given permission to operate in that area. However, regarding quarries in other areas, the Mines Department does not share details of the quarrying activities, he alleges.

Denying the presence of illegal mines, Collector S. Vineeth said officials at the taluk-level have been asked to monitor the functioning of quarries. In a few quarries, minor non-compliance issues were noticed and action taken. At a recent meeting of the quarry owners, the Collector has asked them to plant saplings and geo-tag the green belt.

R.S. Mugilan, co-ordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, contends that most of the stone quarries do not follow the norms prescribed in the Environment Management Plan. For instance, there is neither proper fencing nor the mandated green belts along the periphery of the quarries.

Many quarries function beyond the prescribed time and load stones even during night hours. Unregulated use of explosives and frequent blasts result in tremors in the surrounding areas. “We are not against stone quarries, but they have to function based on the prescribed norms,” he said.