Quarantined resident arrested for displaying banner taunting Coimbatore Corporation

The Singanallur police arrested a resident of Hope College Junction on Thursday, who had displayed a banner outside his COVID-19 quarantined house, taunting the Coimbatore Corporation.

G. Ilavarasan, 31 was booked under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (i) of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

The police charged that he had violated the COVID-19 quarantine by lifting the barricades outside his house and also allegedly attempted to stop Corporation workers who went to remove the banner. He was arrested on Thursday night, and was later released on bail, according to the police.

Mr. Ilavarasan, whose house was barricaded as a COVID-19 containment zone by the Corporation, displayed a flex banner outside his house claiming that the civic body had quarantined his family though they tested negative for COVID-19. Images of the banner went viral on social media platforms. Following this, the sanitary supervisor of Ward No. 58 lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station on Monday.