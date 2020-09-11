Quarantined resident arrested for displaying banner taunting Coimbatore Corporation

The Singanallur police arrested a resident of Hope College Junction on Thursday, who had displayed a banner outside his COVID-19 quarantined house, taunting the Coimbatore Corporation.
G. Ilavarasan, 31 was booked under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (i) of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.
The police charged that he had violated the COVID-19 quarantine by lifting the barricades outside his house and also allegedly attempted to stop Corporation workers who went to remove the banner. He was arrested on Thursday night, and was later released on bail, according to the police.
Mr. Ilavarasan, whose house was barricaded as a COVID-19 containment zone by the Corporation, displayed a flex banner outside his house claiming that the civic body had quarantined his family though they tested negative for COVID-19. Images of the banner went viral on social media platforms. Following this, the sanitary supervisor of Ward No. 58 lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath