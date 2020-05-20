Coimbatore

Quarantined patients order food delivery to Salem GH

Hospital authorities turn away man who brought chicken biriyani

It was a temptation they could not resist. Four patients who were quarantined at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital ordered biriyani on an online food delivery application. However, the delivery was stopped just before the delivery agent stepped into the COVID-19 ward area at the hospital.

As on Tuesday, 22 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital for COVID-19. The patients had travelled to Salem from hotspots within the State and from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

According to hospital authorities, the patients are provided with a vegetarian diet, and eggs, to improve their immunity against the COVID-19 disease.

However, four quarantined patients who had access to their mobile phones had ordered food they were craving for - chicken biriyani and some tandoori side dish - through the app, for delivery to the hospital on Tuesday.

The delivery person, who was unaware that the location provided was the quarantine premises in the hospital, followed the instructions on his mobile phone. However, he was stopped by authorities and doctors before entering the premises. Doctors turned away the delivery man and enquired with the patients.

They were advised to not make such food delivery orders and stick to the diet provided by the hospital.

Hospital authorities said that a few persons had done this hoping such acts would help them get discharged from the hospital.

