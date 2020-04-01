Quarantine zones established in parts of Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri

Quarantine zones were set up in parts of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Kotagiri on Wednesday, as the test results of eight persons from the Nilgiris who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi were awaited.

On Wednesday, the district administration moved to cordon off the heavily populated Khandal area in Udhagamandalam town, where a couple of people who attended the event on March 21 were said to be residing. Police barricades were erected along the roads leading into the area and people were prevented from entering or exiting the area without just cause.

The Khandal area, home to most of the conservancy workers employed by the municipality, and is one of the most crowded parts of Udhagamandalam town was then disinfected. Vehicles were used to announce restrictions on people leaving their houses, with officials reiterating their request to people to not step out of their houses and stay indoors.

Parts of Coonoor and Kotagiri towns too, where a few of those who attended the event had been staying were quarantined. The eight persons, who attended the event in Delhi, were being kept in the isolation ward of the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya visited Khandal inspected measures being taken to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the area.