February 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HOSUR

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin remotely through video conference inaugurated a quarantine facility for cattle for breeding and insemination here at the cattle farm in Mathigiri on Tuesday. The facility has been set up at a cost of ₹9.36 lakh.

The quarantine facility in Mathigiri is part of the various Animal Husbandry facilities across the State in various districts including Karur, Ariyalur, Theni, and Chennai.