Quality of Agri education in deemed-to-be universities not certain: TNAU faculty

June 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

There is no certainty about the quality of B.Sc. Agriculture programmes being offered by private deemed-to-be universities, according to senior faculty of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

While the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the prime authority to endorse the course content factoring in the research infrastructure for institutions offering B.Sc. Agriculture programme, deemed-to-be universities have been offering the programme by obtaining the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Similar to AICTE that has purview over engineering institutions and the Medical Council of India that monitors the course content and delivery in medical colleges, it is the ICAR that has got to be the sanctioning authority for B.Sc. Agriculture programmes, a senior professor of TNAU said.

Agricultural land is required for field trials, which most of the private institutions do not possess seemingly, another TNAU faculty pointed out. In most cases, the deemed-to-be institutions recruit only PG-qualified candidates. Only faculty with adequate field-level exposure will be in a position to train the students, he pointed out.

The university authorities are understood to have approached the government authorities with a plea to prevail upon the deemed-to-be universities to conform to ICAR norms for offering B.SC. Agriculture / horticulture/ floriculture programmes.

