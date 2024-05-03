Quality control workshops to be held for garment units in Tiruppur

May 03, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

QIMA, a Hongkong-based testing and quality control company that has offices in Tiruppur and New Delhi in India, plans to conduct workshops for garment manufacturing industries in Tiruppur. Lukasz Polchlopek, Sales Director of the company, had a meeting with K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), recently. Mr. Subramanian said the testing company should guide the garment manufacturers in Tiruppur on the changes to be made in production quality levels and structure of the factories. Mr. Polchlopek said the company planned to conduct training workshops for the garment manufacturers, jointly with the TEA.

