GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Quality control workshops to be held for garment units in Tiruppur

May 03, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

QIMA, a Hongkong-based testing and quality control company that has offices in Tiruppur and New Delhi in India, plans to conduct workshops for garment manufacturing industries in Tiruppur. Lukasz Polchlopek, Sales Director of the company, had a meeting with K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), recently. Mr. Subramanian said the testing company should guide the garment manufacturers in Tiruppur on the changes to be made in production quality levels and structure of the factories. Mr. Polchlopek said the company planned to conduct training workshops for the garment manufacturers, jointly with the TEA.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / textile and clothing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.