Quality concerns emerge as Coimbatore Corporation completes 64% road works

January 23, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has said that it has completed 64% of the 3,744 new roads initiated at the beginning of 2022. Of these, 2,304 roads stand completed, while 905 are currently in progress and the remaining roads are pending approval.

However, concerns loom as laying of bitumen on 533 streets is yet to start, and the restoration of 1,238 roads, costing ₹440 crore, is still pending. Additionally, the transformation of 1,214 mud roads into bitumen-topped roads, initiated in 2022 is yet to gain momentum, with less than 100 roads laid in the last two years.

However, before the Corporation can take up works on more roads, residents are discontent with several newly laid roads because of absence of proper milling (the process of removing the existing layer of road before laying a new one). This is meant to keep the ground levelled and prevent stagnation of water or flooding during rain and is a crucial step in road construction, according to Indian Road Congress norms.

Residents, particularly in Bharathi Park, a key zone in the North, have voiced their grievances. “Since the existing road was not removed, the sides of the roads are much lower than they used to be, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Water also stagnates during rain,” a resident said.

Similar complaints have been raised in Puttuvikki and Sukrawarpet, where roads were laid without milling. The residents witnessed increased water stagnation during the rainy months of November and December 2023. However, a Corporation official said restoration works were scheduled to begin in a month as Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran has planned inspections in the areas.

In an effort to diversify road materials, the civic body has experimented with paver blocks as a base for bitumen roads. While roads require milling, paver blocks can simply be removed and placed back when repair works need to be carried out.

However, despite the potential benefits, Mr. Prabhakaran admitted challenges, stating, “Paver blocks work best, especially during rain, but it has not worked in Coimbatore due to poor quality. We will be looking for better quality blocks.”

The Corporation officials have also said that Vadavalli and other areas with ongoing underground drainage work will not get new roads anytime soon, but paver blocks will be used once the work is complete.