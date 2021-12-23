Quality Circle Forum’s 35th national convention to be held in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

23 December 2021 17:26 IST

QCFI, Coimbatore chapter, will host the convention from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29

Quality Circle Forum of India, Coimbatore chapter, will host its 35th national convention here from December 27 to 29.

D.K. Srivastava, Executive Director of Quality Circle Forum of India, said as many as 2,022 case studies will be presented at the convention and select case studies will be presented at an international level next year. Of these, about 550 will be presented physically and the remaining virtually.

The delegates will also go on an industrial tour to textile mills and foundries that have implemented ‘5S’. Apart from this, the Quality Circle Forum will launch a programme to handhold micro units. About one lakh MSMEs will be provided assistance with each chapter supporting 3,000 - 4,000 units. The faculty members of the Quality Circle will train trainers who will in turn train the MSMEs.

