Quality checks conducted at petrol outlets in Salem
Authorities from Hindustan Petroleum visited its petrol outlets here recently and conducted quality checks.
The authorities conducted an awareness programme on quality of fuel. The authorities advised the public to contact the customer care number displayed at petrol outlets to report quality issues and other complaints. Public were also told that self-testing equipment is available at 750 petrol oulets in the region and the public can easily check fuel quality at these petrol stations.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.