Quadrasystems wins award

Coimbatore

05 August 2020 18:44 IST

Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited has won the Microsoft Global Partner of the Year award at the Microsoft’s annual worldwide partner conference ‘Microsoft Inspire’.

According to a press release, Quadra has been awarded winner of the ‘Modern Endpoint Management Partner of the Year’ award and recognised as a ‘Customer Experience Partner of the Year’ finalist.

