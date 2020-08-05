Coimbatore

Quadrasystems wins award

Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited has won the Microsoft Global Partner of the Year award at the Microsoft’s annual worldwide partner conference ‘Microsoft Inspire’.

According to a press release, Quadra has been awarded winner of the ‘Modern Endpoint Management Partner of the Year’ award and recognised as a ‘Customer Experience Partner of the Year’ finalist.

