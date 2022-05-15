Quadra Systems based in Coimbatore on expansion mode

Quadra Systems will invest $ 3 million in the next 12 to 18 months to expand its presence, build infrastructure, add people, and look at potential acquisitions.

The Coimbatore-based company, which focuses on future ready enterprises, centres of excellence, and intelligent IP solutions, acquired Better Lives recently and is open to more acquisitions. “We are growing organically and inorganically,” said Prashanth Subramanian, co-founder of Quadra.

With over 3,000 customers and 150 employees, the company is looking at scaling up the employee strength to 300 in the next 12 to 18 months, added Nagaraj Ponnuswamy, also co-founder of the company.

“With Better Lives we got a skilled team,” said Mr. Subramanian. It is looking at building teams with skilled leaders.

The company has offices in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Bengaluru and will open offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai shortly. It has started serving customers in Australia and South-East Asia and will open an office in Singapore in the next couple of months, they said.

The ₹100 crore company is targetting ₹250 crore revenue. For the last two years, it registered 30 % growth year-on-year and though there was a slowdown initially during the first lockdown, business boomed soon after, they said.