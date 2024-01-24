ADVERTISEMENT

Quack who ran allopathy clinic in Coimbatore arrested

January 24, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a quack who ran an allopathy clinic in Coimbatore. The arrested has been identified as V. Devaraj (54), a resident of Nandha Nagar at Singanallur.

The police said that Devaraj, who had completed pre-university course, was working in Jothi Clinic on Neelikonampalayam road at Singanallur.

“The clinic had been run by a doctor, namely Gokulnath, who passed away three months ago. Devaraj was working as an aide at the clinic. He continued to treat people after the demise of the doctor,” said Singanallur inspector R. Vinothkumar.

N.N. Rajasekaran, Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, said he received specific information that a quack was practising at the clinic. The official sent his driver to the clinic on Tuesday, asking him to pose as a patient.

“Devaraj examined the driver and he was about to administer an injection. He was caught in the act in the presence of a village administrative officer. He was handed over to the Singanallur police,” Dr. Rajasekaran said.

Mr. Vinothkumar said Devaraj had worked in a private hospital at Kuniyamuthur as attender before working at the clinic at Singanallur.

The police produced Devaraj before a court and the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody. The Health Department sealed the clinic.

Dr. Rajasekaran said that the anti-quackery committee headed by him has been checking complaints related to quackery in the district.

