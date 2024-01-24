GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quack who ran allopathy clinic in Coimbatore arrested

January 24, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a quack who ran an allopathy clinic in Coimbatore. The arrested has been identified as V. Devaraj (54), a resident of Nandha Nagar at Singanallur.

The police said that Devaraj, who had completed pre-university course, was working in Jothi Clinic on Neelikonampalayam road at Singanallur.

“The clinic had been run by a doctor, namely Gokulnath, who passed away three months ago. Devaraj was working as an aide at the clinic. He continued to treat people after the demise of the doctor,” said Singanallur inspector R. Vinothkumar.

N.N. Rajasekaran, Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, said he received specific information that a quack was practising at the clinic. The official sent his driver to the clinic on Tuesday, asking him to pose as a patient.

“Devaraj examined the driver and he was about to administer an injection. He was caught in the act in the presence of a village administrative officer. He was handed over to the Singanallur police,” Dr. Rajasekaran said.

Mr. Vinothkumar said Devaraj had worked in a private hospital at Kuniyamuthur as attender before working at the clinic at Singanallur.

The police produced Devaraj before a court and the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody. The Health Department sealed the clinic.

Dr. Rajasekaran said that the anti-quackery committee headed by him has been checking complaints related to quackery in the district.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.