Quack held in Dharmapuri

December 19, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

iPapparapatti police on Sunday arrested a fake doctor who runs a pharmacy and provides treatment to people

Acting on a tip-off, Health Department officials led by Pennagaram Government Hospital Superintendent (in charge) S. Kanimozhi inspected a medical shop at Yerikarai on Sathiram Street near Papparapatti. During the raid, the officials found that the medical shopkeeper C. Selvaraj of Acharahalli had set up a room near the medical shop and provided treatment to the patients. The officials also seized injections and medicines from the room. Later, they lodged a complaint with the Papparapatti police. The police registered a case, arrested Selvaraj.

