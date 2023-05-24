Quack arrested in Krishnagiri, medical supplies seized

May 24, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 33-year-old quack was arrested on Tuesday evening, and medical supplies seized from a pharmacy-cum-clinic he was running, in Kundarapalli, Krishnagiri.

The raid was carried out under the instructions of the Joint Director, Health, of Krishnagiri. According to JD, Health P. Paramasivan, the raid was carried out by a team comprising of the nodal officer, National Health Mission and medical inspector, along with the Kundarapalli police, following a tip-off that a quack was prescribing allopathy medicines, pretending to be an MBBS doctor, in Ramapuram village in Kundarapalli.

Officials said A. Sivarajan of Mittalipudur village in Kaveripattinam was running an establishment, ‘Tamil Clinic and Medicals’, with an attached shop, where he was selling drugs and practicing medicine. According to the JD’s office, at the time of the raid, the accused person was found “treating” a patient, administering injections and prescribing medicines. Three patients were also waiting to meet the quack, whom they believed to be a qualified doctor. Sivarajan was collecting ₹200-300 as fees, and had been practicing for the last five years, catering to the village, and surrounding villages too. The medical store was also raided and medical supplies seized.

The accused person was booked under Sections 420, 336 of the IPC, Sect 34(1), 34(2) read with Section 54 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and Section 3 of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. He has since been remanded.

The Joint Director, Health, has called upon the public to pass on information about quacks in their areas, on the mobile number 7358115995.