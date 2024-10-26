GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quack arrested during raid in Krishnagiri

Updated - October 26, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old quack was arrested in Krishnagiri district on Friday evening.

Following a tip-off, a team of health officials led by the Denkanikottai Chief Medical Officer raided a clinic at Kottaiyur near Anchetty. During the raid, officials found Angamuthu (54), a resident of Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district, who had only completed Class X, operating the clinic and providing treatment to the public.

The clinic was subsequently sealed, and the quack was handed over to the Anchetty police. A case was registered, and he was remanded in custody.

Published - October 26, 2024 07:39 pm IST

